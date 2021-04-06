Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Remodeling of Bowling Alley

By ACAN Amy Hudek, Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

NORFOLK, Va. (June 4, 2021)- Friday, June 4th, Naval Station Norfolk celebrated the remodeling of Pierside Lanes bowling alley with a ribbon cutting ceremony as well as a cake cutting.

The remodeling began in March 2020 and was completed in June 2021. A whole new design was established. The remodeling included a complete furniture haul, new flooring, new ceiling tiles and light fixtures, renovating the restrooms, and repairing the bowling lanes by leveling them out. The entire renovation cost came out to around $520,000.

Other amenities that Pierside Lane offers include corn hole, pool, arcade games, music, food, and drinks.

“Being here is really special to me,” described Captain Baker, the commanding officer of Naval Station Norfolk. “I spent a lot of time here in 1983 as a Petty Officer Third Class before commissioning to an officer.”

Regional facilities and development was in charge of the project. The N94 maintenance team carried out the remodeling.

“35 years later as the executive officer of Naval Station Norfolk I came back here on a tour of the base,” said Captain Baker. “Just look at the remodeling, it is spectacular.”

The community recreation director, Elizabeth Amaya, describes the remodeling as a “great asset” to Naval Station Norfolk.

“It will help raise morale because it will be a great place to hold command events, retirement ceremonies, and family gatherings,” said Amaya. “It is also budget friendly and cheaper than other bowling alleys out in town.”

Samples of the bowling alley food were also available to everyone who attended the ceremony and included quesadillas, mozzarella sticks, patty melts, pizza, steak phillys, and more.

The bowling alley's official grand opening was on Monday, June 7th and included celebratory specials for guests throughout the week. These specials include $1 bowling games all day long and customer appreciation give-a-ways with an hourly raffle drawing all day.

There are also other ongoing specials such as a $40 family bowl, a $15 lunch special, bowling happy hour every Monday-Wednesday from 3-6pm, and more.

The bowling alley is located at B Ave near Gate 5, building CEP-127 on Naval Station Norfolk.

For more information visit www.navymwrnavalstationnorfolk.com.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2021 Date Posted: 06.21.2021 10:30 Story ID: 399329 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Station Norfolk Celebrates Remodeling of Bowling Alley, by SN Amy Hudek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.