89th Sustainment Brigade conducts change of command

Photo By 1st Lt. Candace Hoffman

BELTON, MO. — Col. Andrew R. Howes relinquished the 89th Sustainment Brigade (SB) command to Col. Jeremy R. Baran during a change of command ceremony at the Belton Army Reserve Facility June 17.



A change of command is a military tradition that represents a transfer of authority and responsibility for a command. The history, tradition, and accomplishments of the command are exemplified in the unit’s colors. The passing of colors from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander establishes trust and signifies allegiance to the Soldiers and community that the unit is never without official leadership.



The reviewing officer, Brig. Gen. Christopher Z. Barra, Commanding General of 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, remarked with a clear overview of Howe’s incredible leadership and accomplishments as 89th SB commander.



“Despite the struggle with a world-wide pandemic and retention I’d like to thank Howes for doing a phenomenal job at keeping Soldiers trained, motivated and ready in a time I believe has been the most challenging time in my 30 years of service,” Barra remarked.



Bara then welcomed Baran, sharing with the audience that the 89th SB is transitioning into capable hands.



“You’re getting a spectacular unit,” said Barra, “I can’t wait to see what the 89th does in the post Covid-19 pandemic.”



During Howes outgoing speech, he reflected dotingly on his time as brigade commander and gave credit to the 89th SB Soldiers for their hard work, innovation, communication, and continued efforts during the pandemic.



“89th SB, I salute you, I know you will, get it done,” said Howes as he prepared to depart as brigade commander.



Howes will assume the responsibility as 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, chief of staff, mobilized in support of the coronavirus.



Baran has served in the military for 25 years in numerous command and staff positions. Baran is humbled for the opportunity to be the 89th SB commander and looks forward to future operations.



“The Army is a team sport, and team is an acronym, together everyone achieves more, thus our organization will be about us vs. me,” said Baran, “I’d like to thank Brig. Gen. Barra for the opportunity to take command of the 89th SB. Immortal Battalion will - Get it Done.”