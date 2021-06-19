Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Exercises with Republic of Singapore Navy

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Ships and aircraft from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) conducted integrated bilateral training, June 17.



CSG 5 sailed in international waters with RSN’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid (69) and the Victory-class corvette RSS Vigilance (90). While training together, the strike group and the RSN ships conducted maritime security drills, flag hoist and communication drills as well as formation sailing, and a publication exercise (PUB-EX), during which the watchstanders of each ship quizzed each other on tactical and technical literature.



“Any opportunity to train and exercise with our Singaporean partners, especially in the South China Sea, is essential in demonstrating our commitment to freedom of navigation and peace in the region,” said Capt. Fred Goldhammer, commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). “As America's flagship, Ronald Reagan maintains a forward presence here, or anywhere else where our mission may take us. Our crew always remains focused, flexible and ready.”



The strike group is committed to upholding U.S. security agreements with regional allies and partners, demonstrating the capability of forward-deployed naval forces to quickly respond across the region.



"We are always pleased with the opportunity to operate with and improve our cohesiveness with our partners, and this was no exception" said Capt. Sharif Calfee, USS Shiloh Commanding Officer, "The Shiloh Hornets were proud to exhibit our shared commitment to maritime security and freedom of the seas with the RSN."



This exercise accomplished the mission of strengthening the U.S. Navy’s bilateral relationship and cooperation with RSN by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate maritime operations.



The U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies work together on a number of initiatives at sea such as Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT), ASEAN-US Maritime Exercise (AUMX), Exercise Pacific Griffin, Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT), and Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), as well as combined operations such as multi-national counter-piracy.



The strike group consists of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), the embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, the embarked staffs of Task Force 70 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97).



CSG 5, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet. The U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific for more than 70 years, through 7th Fleet, helping allies and partners from 35 other maritime-nations by providing credible, ready forces to develop interoperability that fosters maritime security, promotes stability, and prevents conflict all in order to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.

