Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pfc. Christian Alvarado found guilty and sentenced in court-martial

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Brown-Bell 

    1st Armored Division

    FORT BLISS, Texas – On 18 June 2021, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Texas, Pfc. Christian G. Alvarado, United States Army, was convicted of one specification of making a false official statement, two specifications of sexual assault, and one specification of aggravated assault in violation of Articles 107, 120, and 128, UCMJ.

    The accused was acquitted of one specification of making a false official statement and five specifications of sexual assault in violation of Articles 107 and 120, UCMJ.

    The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 18 years and 3 months and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.18.2021 20:45
    Story ID: 399293
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: MESA, AZ, US
    Web Views: 77
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pfc. Christian Alvarado found guilty and sentenced in court-martial, by SSG Nicholas Brown-Bell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    Christian Alvarado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT