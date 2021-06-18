Pfc. Christian Alvarado found guilty and sentenced in court-martial

FORT BLISS, Texas – On 18 June 2021, at a general court-martial convened at Fort Bliss, Texas, Pfc. Christian G. Alvarado, United States Army, was convicted of one specification of making a false official statement, two specifications of sexual assault, and one specification of aggravated assault in violation of Articles 107, 120, and 128, UCMJ.



The accused was acquitted of one specification of making a false official statement and five specifications of sexual assault in violation of Articles 107 and 120, UCMJ.



The military judge sentenced the accused to be confined for 18 years and 3 months and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.



