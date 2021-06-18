USS Michigan Blue Crew Conducts Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    06.18.2021

    KEYPORT, Wash. -- The Blue crew of Ohio-class guided missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) conducted a change of command ceremony in the U.S. Naval Undersea Museum, June 18.

    Capt. Jason Geddes, from Indianapolis, Indiana, relieved Capt. Shawn Huey, from Renton, Washington, and assumed the duties and responsibilities of commanding officer for the Michigan Blue crew.

    "Capt. Huey has always been a ‘no-one-left-behind’ kind of leader and that leadership style was reflected in the achievements of his crew. High-standards are necessary for any commanding officer," said virtual guest speaker Rear Adm. Douglas Perry, Director, Undersea Warfare Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations. "But the great ones are always concerned with creating conditions for the crew to meet those high standards. That is Capt. Sean Huey."

    Huey assumed command of Michigan’s Blue crew July 22, 2019.

    "I have had the privilege of leading this crew, a family of 283 Sailors and growing. They have performed exceptionally at every turn and I couldn’t be prouder of their hard work, determination and character," said Huey. "Although we have been in the shipyard throughout my tour, this crew has done an outstanding job."

    Huey's next assignment will be commodore of Submarine Squadron 19.

    Geddes comes to Michigan Blue from Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic.

    "During my turnover, I was very impressed with what I saw. [USS Michigan] has a very eager crew, working hard each day to get out to sea and do the mission," said Geddes. "I will be relying on your continued work to bring this ship and team of warriors to life after this long maintenance period."

    Armed with tactical missiles and equipped with superior communications capabilities, Michigan has the ability to conduct large-volume short-notice strike missions and covertly deploy Special Operations Forces.

    Michigan and its sister ship, USS Ohio (SSGN 726), are both homeported at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor.

