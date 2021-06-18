F-16’s from Shaw AFB to train with Vermont Air National Guard

Photo By Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney | A 20th Fighter Wing (FW) pilot prepares for a mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney | A 20th Fighter Wing (FW) pilot prepares for a mission during Red Flag 21-2 at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, March 8, 2021. The 20th FW brought over 500 individuals from Shaw AFB, South Carolina, including two fighter squadrons to participate as the host unit. The two fighter squadrons, the 55th “Shooters” and 79th “Tigers”, are responsible for maintaining the safety of other units by escorting their aircraft in and out of the airspace as well as performing the units’ primary mission set: the suppression of enemy air defenses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Destinee Sweeney) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., (June 18, 2021) – The 55th Fighter Squadron, 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force base (AFB), will conduct F-16C Fighting Falcon training missions out of the Vermont Air National Guard base later this month. A small contingent of Airmen assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron will arrive on Wednesday, June 23 with six F-16’s and a C-130 Hercules, and will complete their training missions by Wednesday, June 30, when they leave Vermont to return to Shaw AFB.



The 55th Fighter Squadron will conduct F-16 flying missions at the Vermont Air National Guard base on Thursday, June 24 and Friday, June 25, with morning launches scheduled between 8:30-10:30 a.m. and afternoon launches between 12:30-2:30 p.m. Their F-16 flying missions will continue on Monday, June 28 and Tuesday, June 29 with morning launches scheduled between 8:30-10:30 a.m. and afternoon launches between 12:30-2:30 p.m.



The purpose of this training is to test Agile Combat Employment capabilities of the Airmen assigned to Shaw AFB with the opportunity to work out of a deployed, simulated remote location with minimal personnel.



The F-16’s from the 55th Fighter Squadron will fly integrated Offensive Counter Air (OCA) Suppression of Enemy Air Defenses (SEAD) missions with F-35A Lightning II aircraft from the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard.



“The 134th Fighter Squadron is looking forward to training with our wild weasel teammates from Shaw Air Force base. They bring years of SEAD experience and knowledge that will benefit the Green Mountain Boys as we prepare for more advanced 5th generation OCA training near the end of our F-35 conversion,” said Lt. Col. John MacRae, the 134th Fighter Squadron commander.



F-35 routine flying operations will remain unchanged while training with the 55th Fighter Squadron.



For more information contact Joint Force Headquarters; Maj. Scott Detweiler, 802.338.3478, 158fw.pa.public.affairs@us.af.mil