COVID-19 vaccine opens to everyone through Madigan

Photo By Ryan Graham | Spc. Kylie Kimbrough, a medic at Madigan's Winder Family Medical Clinic, administers a COVID-19 mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Maggie Woods who came through the drive-thru with her husband, Spc. Tyler Woods, also a medic who got his inoculation while working at Madigan in December 2020. Mrs. Woods views the shot as enabling her to see family again. She also says, "I'd like to make sure that I'm doing what I can to protect the people around me."

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. – Madigan is now in PHASE 2 of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts. All enrolled patients and eligible TRICARE beneficiaries 16 years of age or older can get the vaccine. Patients should know that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one given on JBLM; it has shown to be both safe and highly effective.



The medical professionals on JBLM are excited to expand vaccination efforts.



“This is truly an exciting time and in some ways, historic,” said Col. Scott Roofe, acting commander at Madigan. “The scale of this vaccination effort, the opening of the drive-thru and opening to all age groups and beneficiary categories is really a milestone.”



On April 5, 2021, Madigan also announced that all dose 1 appointments scheduled for eligible TRICARE beneficiaries will take place on McChord Field at a drive-thru vaccination site, located at: Building 1327, E St. NW, on McChord Field (the Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group across from the McChord USO). Madigan’s dedicated COVID-19 webpage provides a map link for the new location. The COVID-19 online appointment scheduler has a link with directions on the appointment confirmation page as well. This web application was created at Madigan and is now used across the Defense Health Agency for COVID-19 vaccine scheduling.



The A/DACG area on McChord offers an ideal drive-thru operation set up with a good amount of space to create stations to screen then administer the vaccination, all while under cover. It is staffed by both Madigan personnel as well as Soldiers from other JBLM units to include the 62nd Medical Brigade.



“It's a combined effort across JBLM; so not just Madigan, but also our partners across the installation,” noted Roofe.



Patients who already have a second dose vaccination appointment scheduled at the American Lake Conference Center, the initial vaccination site prior to moving to the McChord Field drive-thru location, will still receive their second dose at American Lake; there is no need to reschedule.



Since mid-December 2020, Madigan has been exclusively administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine that is given in a two-dose series separated by 21 days; it has shown to be both safe and highly effective. Patients must receive the same vaccine for both doses – Madigan does not supply or administer the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.



Getting the vaccine is voluntary for Service Members, however all DoD personnel and eligible TRICARE beneficiaries 16 years of age and older are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect their health, their families and their community.



To get the vaccine, enrolled patients and eligible beneficiaries must schedule an appointment by calling the Puget Sound Military Appointment Center at 1-800-404-4506 from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or by clicking on the link to Madigan's online COVID-19 vaccine scheduler.



Patients are encouraged to keep checking the appointment scheduler if they do not initially find an appointment as slots become available based on vaccine supply. When we receive more vaccine, more appointments will open up for scheduling.



Please note that the online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler is not for JBLM active duty. All active duty service members should see their unit for their appointment page.



“Once a critical percentage of individuals are vaccinated, that will bring us back toward a more normal battle rhythm, back to more normal activities,” Roofe said.