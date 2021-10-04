USS Iwo Jima Operates with NATO Allies and Partners in Sixth Fleet Area of Operations

ATLANTIC OCEAN – The Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group (IWOARG) and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are currently operating with NATO Allies and partners in U.S. Sixth Fleet, April 10, 2021.

The IWOARG and 24th MEU are conducting operations focused on supporting maritime security operations and maritime domain awareness capabilities in international waters.

The distinct capability of an amphibious force provides the geographic combatant commander the ability to gain access to critical areas anywhere in the world with ground, air, and logistics forces.

The IWOARG consists of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and the amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17).

Embarked detachments for the Iwo Jima ARG include Amphibious Squadron Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Unit (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.

The 24th MEU mission is to provide the United States with a forward-deployed, amphibious force-in-readiness capable of executing missions across the full spectrum of combat and military operations other than war, and consists of four basic elements, the Command Element, Ground Combat Element, Air Combat Element and the Logistics Combat Element.

The 24th MEU consists of a ground combat element, Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 1/8, a logistics combat element, Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB) 24, and an aviation combat element, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron (VMM) 162 Reinforced.

The combined IWOARG and 24th MEU have roughly 3,700 Sailors and Marines. They are deployed to the SIXTHFLT AOR in support of regional NATO Allies and partners as well as U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa.

U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa.

