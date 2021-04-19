Exchange Rewards Classroom Excellence with You Made the Grade Program

Courtesy Photo | Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is recognizing military students for academic accomplishments through its You Made the Grade program. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Whether learning at home or in the classroom, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is recognizing military students for academic accomplishments through its You Made the Grade program. First- through 12th-graders who maintain a B average or higher are eligible for a $5 Exchange gift card every grading period during the 2021 school year.



Students who make the grade qualify to enter a worldwide sweepstakes to win a $2,000, $1,500 or $500 Exchange gift card. Drawings are held in December and June. The most recent sweepstakes winners were from Fort Bragg, Yokota Air Base and U.S. Army Garrison Baumholder.



“Military students have experienced a great deal of uncertainty and disruption to traditional learning in the last year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “You Made the Grade, now in its 21st year, celebrates their resiliency and commitment to thriving in the classroom.”



To receive the $5 Exchange gift card, students simply visit their nearest BX or PX, present a valid military ID and proof of a B average or higher at customer service.



You Made the Grade sweepstakes entry forms are on the back of the $5 gift card sleeve. Students can send completed forms to:



You Made the Grade

PO Box 227398

Dallas, TX 75222-7398