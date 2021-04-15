App keeps community, Families updated

Fort Jackson has a tool in their kit to help the community with everything from getting around post during graduations to what to do in case of emergency.



It’s not a new tool in but one that will become more important as in-person graduations resume and hurricane season nears.



“Download the app today,” said Pat Jones, Fort Jackson public affairs officer. “It will help you as you navigate Fort Jackson and will provide immediate notifications of changes to events such as the graduation. When you download the app make sure to register it as Fort Jackson.”



Families who download the application can follow their trainee’s and Fort Jackson happening through the app. COVID-19 information is readily available through a button on the app as well.



“If you are looking for information about getting vaccinated on Fort Jackson, just click the button,” said Robert Timmons, Fort Jackson’s command information chief and installation Digital Garrison lead, “you will be taken directly to Moncrief Army Health Clinic’s page.”



Post leadership will keep the community updated on happenings, events and weather emergencies through push notifications. For Families visiting during graduation will receive graduation updates, including weather delays/cancellations, via the push notifications.



The Army partnered with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to create the Digital Garrison mobile app that integrates information from AAFES and two IMCOM-operated website networks: https://home.army.mil and https://www.armymwr.com/. This makes the app a one-stop shop of information about Fort Jackson.



Digital Garrison provides the Fort Jackson community with information about quality-of-life services, command information, push notifications for high-priority information, location mapping, single sign-on, personalized home page, mobile shopping, mobile wallet, AAFES promotions and coupons, and in-app feedback.



It is customizable to provide information specific to one of 63 Army garrisons selected by a user and puts real-time information into Soldiers’, Families’, and civilians’ hands and keeps Fort Jackson connected, which is a key part of readiness and resiliency.



Continual improvements to the app are made through daily updates, based on in-app feedback from users.



Digital Garrison also provides information such as gate hours.



To download Android version visit: https://play.google.com/store/apps and search for Digital Garrison.



To download IOS version open the App Store application on your Apple device and search for Digital Garrison.

