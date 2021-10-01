451 Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) video teleconference change of command and change of responsibility

WICHITA, Kansas — Brig. Gen. John W. Aarsen relinquished his position as commander of the 451 Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) to Brig. Gen. Christopher Z. Barra, during a video teleconference change of command ceremony, January 10.

Alongside the commander the 451 ESC conducted the change of responsibility from Command Sgt. Maj. Robert L. Gessler to Command Sgt. Maj. Annette M. Brandenburg-Bethany.

Maj. Gen. David W. Ling, commanding general of the 79th Theatre Sustainment Command (TSC), virtually presided over the ceremony and expressed his gratitude for both Aarsen and Gessler’s leadership and service as well as expressing his confidence in the new leadership, Barra and Brandenburg-Bethany.

While social distancing and wearing masks have become our new norm, ongoing risks associated with the global pandemic COVID-19 have continued to put restraints on our special moment; however, the 451 ESC spun into action their army values and magnificently executed a video teleconference for soldiers to view/participate in the ceremony.

A change of command is a military ritual that denotes a transfer of authority and responsibility for a command. The passing of colors from the present command to the incoming command ensures that the unit and its soldier’s under-no-circumstances are without official leadership. This act alone bonds the new leadership together enforcing a continuance of loyalty and trust to the unit’s soldiers.

Aarsen reflected on his time in command and thanked his teammates and family for their support and highlighted the unique efforts which come from a logistician unit. Before closing his remarks Aarson thanked his closest advisor and most trusted confidant throughout this assignment his battle buddy Gessler, who also administered similar remarks.

Aarson will become the deputy commanding officer of the 79th TSC located in Los Alamitos, Cali. Gessler will assume responsibilities as the Medical Readiness Training Command (MRTC) command sergeant major.

Barra served as the deputy commanding general for support at the 63rd Readiness Division. Barra humbly accepted his command, and expressed gratitude to his mentors, team-mates, and family. Barra is looking onward from COVID-19 and is looking forward to meeting all the great men and women of the 451 ESC and leading them efficiently and effectively to accomplish any and all missions set forth.

Brandenburg-Bethany served as the command sergeant major of the Deployment Support Command, Birmingham, Alab. She welcomed the opportunity to take command alongside Barra.

Both successors were nominated and selected as commander and command sergeant major of the 451 ESC, which doesn’t happen by coincidence; it necessitates a driven, agile leader that will continue to manage the facilitate the long-term success of a great organization. Both selected by being dexterous advisors, strategist, and doers.

On behalf of the 451 ESC, we wish Aarson and Gessler the best of luck and safe travels to their new assignment and welcome Barra and Brandenburg-Bethany to the best logistician unit in the Army Reserve – sustain with excellence!

