ARNORTH to oversee military vaccination support to FEMA in Oregon

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – At the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, approximately 100 Department of Defense military medical and support personnel will deploy to Oregon to support federal vaccination efforts in partnership with the state. U.S. Army North, the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, who already oversees the multi-service military COVID-19 response operation in 23 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands, will run the mission.



“This new site in Oregon is one of approximately 10 federal sites opening this month supported by the Department of Defense,” said Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, ARNORTH and JFLCC commander. “While the locations of these sites vary, the goal – to assist, augment and accelerate the work of FEMA and communities to vaccinate eligible members of the public – remains the same.”



An approximate 100-person, tailored Type 1 Team from the U.S. Marine Corps, modified at the request of the state to meet tailored Type 2 Community Vaccination Center requirements, will arrive April 16 to support the federal pilot CVC at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point.



According to FEMA, a Type 2 CVC is capable of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations a day. For more information regarding CVCs, please refer to the FEMA Community Vaccination Centers playbook at: https://www.fema.gov/sites/default/files/documents/fema_community-vaccination-centers_playbook_04-09-2021.pdf.



These military medical and support personnel join approximately 4,900 others from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force supporting the federal vaccination effort. To date, these military personnel have administered approximately 3.1 million vaccines.



