I am The 908th: Maj. Kassie Price

Photo By Senior Airman Shelby Thurman (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)

Major Kassie Price is a standards and evaluations flight nurse with the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron.



The Prattville-native first began her nursing career when she attended the University of Alabama in Birmingham. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in nursing in 2007. From there she worked as an Emergency Room nurse.



One fateful day in 2011, Price joined her aunt at the 908th Airlift Wing for lunch. She ran into Chief Master Sgt. Weir of the 908th AES. When Price’s aunt mentioned to Weir that her niece was a nurse, “everything went from there,” she said.



Price went on to commission with the Air Force Reserve as a flight nurse and said she’s been thankful ever since.



“I became a nurse to take care of people, and every operational mission I feel honored that I get to do this job,” said Price. “I also enjoy training missions that build rapport with our crews and challenge us to adapt to and think out of the box for when we are faced with complex real world scenarios.”



Price spent her first four years as a Traditional Reservist before becoming an Air Reserve Technician flight nurse. After six years in this role she has since transitioned back to being a TR while working as an ER nurse again.



Price is married and has four children, aged 5 to 14. She said they also have a “cranky 13-year-old mutt that puts up with all of us.”



“I loved the mission of AES then and still do today,” said Price. “What better job is there? You get to fly and take care of heroes!”



Having flight nurses like Major Price that care for both civilians and Airmen is what make the 908th AW mission ready anywhere, anytime.