New $54 Million PX Shopping Center Opens at Fort Sam Houston

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – With the snip of a ribbon, a new era of shopping was launched at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service formally opened its $54 million shopping center, the post’s first new shopping center in 50 years.



The 210,000-square-foot shopping center delivers the Exchange benefit— tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing on goods and services—to active-duty service members, Guard members, Reservists, military families, retirees and Veterans with service-connected disabilities in San Antonio.



Brig. Gen. Caroline Miller, 502nd Air Base Wing commander; Jason Rosenberg, Exchange chief operating officer; Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor; Jesse Martinez, Exchange Central Region senior vice president; Antonio Porter, Exchange Central Region vice president; Eddie Devlin, Exchange general manager; and Tammar Tracey, Exchange store manager, cut the ribbon on the shopping center April 15.



“What an awesome day,” Miller said. “I was an Air Force brat and now, having served 28 years, the Exchanges have always felt like home. This Exchange is the most beautiful one I’ve ever seen in all my years. It’s just absolutely gorgeous. To everyone that made this happen, thank you.”



The shopping center is a joint venture among the Exchange, the Air Force and Army Medical Command, with the Exchange—not taxpayers—funding most of the project. Modern shopping will improve life for those who live and work at Fort Sam Houston as the project replaces a 50-year-building that was last renovated in 2010.



The shopping center features the main PX with name-brand electronics, clothing, BE FIT gear and other general merchandise. The center also includes a mall with seven specialty stores, beauty shop, barbershop, pharmacy, dental clinic and optical and optometry shops. The food court welcomes name brands such as Starbucks, Arby’s, Qdoba, Slim Chickens, Freshens, Sarku Japan, Charley’s and Subway. All restaurants offer better-for-you options.



“The Exchange is family serving family, and this modern store allows the Exchange to serve our Fort Sam Houston family even better than before,” Osby said. “This store is a symbol of our dedication to meeting the needs of all who call Fort Sam Houston home.”



Approximately 425,000 authorized shoppers in the greater San Antonio area can shop at the new PX. The Exchange makes life better for the Fort Sam Houston community as 100% of Exchange earnings support service members and their families.



“This store is beautiful and by far the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” said Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Dever, who is assigned to Fort Sam. “There’s a huge retirement community here so this is going to be great for them. And it’s for sure a morale booster for the troops stationed here. A definite taste of home.”



The Fort Sam PX serves heroes, and it hires them, too. Roughly 41% of Fort Sam Houston Exchange associates are Veterans, reservists, military spouses or dependents. Employment opportunities are currently available for immediate hire. Anyone interested in serving the best customers in the world can visit ApplyMyExchange.com or call 254-532-7200 for more information.



