Soldiers give away dozens of toys for free

A Fort Irwin soldier and his veteran friend made Christmas 2020 better for dozens of families in the community by donating gifts at no charge.

Sgt. Dominique Gandy and Davon Deshields Sr. said they just wanted to help families in need.

“We both chose to give back because of our rough upbringings, and now that we have the opportunity to give back to other children, we wanted to take advantage of it to see the joy and smiles it brings to them because it’s something we rarely had,” Gandy said.

The two created a flier and posted to different social media pages, saying if families need anything, simply text them the child’s gender, age, toy preference and needs.

Gandy and Deshields bought all of the gifts with their personal funds but there was also interest in helping from community members like Sgt. Dezmond Walker and his wife, Peyton.

They had more than 100 items, including toys and clothing and more than 50 requests for items and delivered them all on Dec. 21.

“I like to thank everybody that shared our post and also the families that have reached out to us and allowed us to be a blessing,” Deshields said.

On Dec. 14, Jordan Embry also created a social media post, looking to spread some holiday cheer to one, special family.

“My husband and I would like to spread some holiday cheer this year and help a lower enlisted family provide gifts for their children who absolutely do not have the funds to bring Christmas to their home this year! If this sounds like you, or you know someone please send me a PM!”

