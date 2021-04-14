Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts-2104141

April. 14th, 2021

Release No. 2104141

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts



CAMP MURRAY, Wash. – Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, continues to serve Washington communities by providing personnel and support to vaccination sites, food distribution centers, assisting medical operations, and other relief efforts across the state of Washington.



The Washington National Guard's JTF Steelhead continues to support state and county emergency managers in their unified efforts during the COVID-19 response.



During the Week of April 5 – April 11, 2021, the follow actions happened:



• 17,103 vaccines were administered by Washington National Guard medical personnel.

Guard medical and support personnel administered 15,623 COVID-19 vaccines at the Kennewick, Spokane, Ridgefield, and Wenatchee mass-vaccination sites. JTF Steelhead’s three mobile vaccination teams traveled to assisted living and senior centers in Thurston, Spokane, and Whatcom counties, administering 1,480 vaccines to those who may have difficulty commuting to a vaccination clinic. We continue to work in support, and at the direction, of the Washington State Department of Health to ensure that every person that wants a vaccine has access to a vaccine.



• 809,852 pounds of food and 114,179 meals were packaged and distributed.

JTF Steelhead continues to support food banks and distribution centers across the state. Since April 2020, we have helped package and distribute more than 88 million pounds of food an over 2 million meals.



• 64 ventilators and parts were transported across the state to agencies needing additional support.

The Guard’s medical surge team successfully coordinated and transported 64 ventilators and parts to requesting emergency medical services and medical facilities in five counties. 21 individuals, who would not otherwise have had access to safe amenities, were provided isolation and quarantine facilities to limit the spread of COVID-19 due to potential exposure or positive test results. The National Guard’s medical surge team continues to augment and support the Department of Health in their COVID-19 response.



For additional questions please contact the JTF Steelhead Public Affairs Office at ng.wa.waarng.list.jtfsh-pao@mail.mil or call 253-512-4861.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2021 Date Posted: 04.14.2021 18:18 Story ID: 393866 Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weekly update on Washington National Guard COVID-19 relief efforts-2104141, by CPT Charlie Boisner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.