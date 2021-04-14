Selfless Service - Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams receives President’s Volunteer Service Award

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va - “In my teenage years, I was a follower,” said Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams, a United Service Organizations (USO) volunteer and project officer with the College of Distance Education and Training, Marine Corps University, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.



“The Marine Corps has served me well,” he continued.



Williams was raised in a military household in Miami, Florida. He finds peace in serving others and his community, expecting nothing in return. He has selflessly given more than 455 hours of volunteer service to the USO.



“I don’t volunteer to gain something for myself, I just do it to give back,” Williams said.



His volunteer journey began in 2006, when he read books to children, distributed food to those in need, and proctored tests for middle school students. He began volunteering in August 2020, with USO Metropolitan Washington - Baltimore, the USO’s chapter with six centers and four airport lounges including USO Quantico.



“Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t have a USO,” said Yancy Beers, the center supervisor for USO Quantico. “If I ask for help, Staff Sgt. Williams asks where, and what time.”



The USO was founded in preparation of World War II to maintain morale, and more than 30,000 volunteers support the mission of USO Metro to continuously provide services to active duty military and their families in the National Capital Region. The USO is a private organization dependent on the generosity of Americans for volunteer and financial support.



In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation introduced the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, amplifying the importance of volunteers to the nation’s strength and identity. Williams has been recognized for his volunteer service, receiving the President’s Silver Volunteer Service Award.



To receive the silver award, adults must complete 250 to 499 hours of volunteer service over a twelve month time period. Williams devoted those hours to USO Metro’s mission.



“Volunteerism breaks you out of your comfort zone,” said Williams. “Making connections by learning and sharing perspective is what it’s all about.”



Williams plans to continue serving his community and giving his time to the USO.



“Staff Sgt. Williams doesn't ask, he just does,” said Beers. “It’s just beautiful. I can always count on him.”



For more information on MCBQ’s Volunteer Program, visit: http://www.quantico.usmc-mccs.org/index.cfm/marine-family/quantico-volunteer-opportunities/#:~:text=Quantico%20Volunteer%20Opportunities%20The%20Mission%20of%20Volunteers%20aboard,the%20pillars%20of%20resiliency%20through%20impact%20volunteer%20opportunities.



Learn more about the President’s Volunteer Service Award at https://www.presidentialserviceawards.gov/.



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Lance Cpl. Paige M. Verry)

