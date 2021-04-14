Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    WHINSEC's 2021 Senior Enlisted Advisor Course Sets Sails

    Senior Enlisted Course begins

    Photo By Milton Mariani Rodriguez | Human Rights Instructor Mauricio Carrizosa, facilitates for Senior Enlisted Advisor...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    FORT BENNING, GA - Today, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation begins its 2021 Senior Enlisted Advisor Course.

    Seventeen representatives from the countries of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Honduras, and México will work together for the next 10 weeks. During this time, students are prepared to perform at higher-levels of leadership in teams of over 100 service members or in advisory roles in Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational (JIIM) environments.

    Additionally, students will compliment their Human Rights and Democracy studies with a field trip to the Andersonville National historic Site where they will visit the Andersonville Confederate POW camp.

    Likewise, to compliment their course studies on leadership, they will visit the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Bliss, TX.

    The students are scheduled to graduate on June 24, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2021 14:40
    Story ID: 393838
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC's 2021 Senior Enlisted Advisor Course Sets Sails, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    @southcom @northcom #whinsec @armysouth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT