WHINSEC's 2021 Senior Enlisted Advisor Course Sets Sails

Human Rights Instructor Mauricio Carrizosa, facilitates for Senior Enlisted Advisor course students on their initial class of the course. Seventeen students from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Honduras and Mexico will work alongside for the following 10 weeks in order to develop tools to make them better leaders operating in a Joint Interagency intergovernmental and Multinational environment.

FORT BENNING, GA - Today, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation begins its 2021 Senior Enlisted Advisor Course.



Seventeen representatives from the countries of Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Honduras, and México will work together for the next 10 weeks. During this time, students are prepared to perform at higher-levels of leadership in teams of over 100 service members or in advisory roles in Joint Interagency Intergovernmental and Multinational (JIIM) environments.



Additionally, students will compliment their Human Rights and Democracy studies with a field trip to the Andersonville National historic Site where they will visit the Andersonville Confederate POW camp.



Likewise, to compliment their course studies on leadership, they will visit the U.S. Army Sergeant Major Academy at Fort Bliss, TX.



The students are scheduled to graduate on June 24, 2021.