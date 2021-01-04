Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seven CRDAMC team members inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Story by Mikaela Cade 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    FORT HOOD, Texas, – Seven CRDAMC staff members were inducted into military medicine’s prestigious Order of the Military Medical Merit during a ceremony March 26. For members of the military medical community, being admitted to the order is a great accomplishment.

    Lt. Cols Amanda Love and Michael Moore, Majs. Marvin Leonard and Erin Jackson, 1st Sgt. Javier Ramirez, and Master Sgts. Mario Colon and Matthew Williams were honored with membership into the order for selfless and exceptional service to the Army Medical Department for at least fifteen years.

    The O2M3 recognizes people who have clearly demonstrated the highest standards of integrity and moral character, displayed an outstanding degree of professional competence, and have made a sustained contribution to the improvement of Army Medicine.

