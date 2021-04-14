LEAD AT manager honored during ARMY antiterrorism awards

Courtesy Photo | 200723-A-BS696-0269 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 200723-A-BS696-0269 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Col. Gregory Gibbons, Letterkenny Army Depot commander, presents Mark Hansberger, LEAD antiterrorism program manager, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal on June 23, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

Mark Hansberger, while serving as the antiterrorism program manager at Letterkenny Army Depot, was selected as an Antiterrorism Honor Role Honoree as part of the Army Antiterrorism Awards for fiscal year 20. Hansberger’s efforts directly contributed to LEAD receiving an exceptional rating for best practices during the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command’s annual assessment in fiscal year 20.



“I am incapable of taking all the credit for this award,” Hansberger said. “My accomplishments are attributed to all of those within my Directorate of Emergency Services team and my Letterkenny family,” he continued. “This award is reflective of the collective efforts of the Directorate of Emergency Services, Letterkenny, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and Army Materiel Command. It was truly a team effort.”



The Army antiterrorism awards program is designed to recognize personnel and organizations that have achieved antiterrorism excellence while deterring terrorism through aggressive defensive measures and Army antiterrorism strategic plans.



Hansberger instituted a number of best practices within the LEAD Antiterrorism and Operations Security programs. These practices included monitoring and disseminating real-time threat information to LEAD personnel and enforcing a detailed and formal review for release process to protect LEAD critical information.



Hansberger brought a wealth of experience and knowledge with him to the LEAD Antiterrorism program. Starting his career with the U.S. Army as a Military Police, Hansberger cites his active duty experience with preparing him for his future in the federal government. “I knew what I wanted to do early on,” he said. “My experience as an active duty M.P. served as a catalyst to get me where I am today. It provided opportunities for continuous improvement.”



A native of Hagerstown, Maryland, Hansberger served as an undercover narcotics officer with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, retiring in 2004 and transitioning to private industry. In 2009, he accepted a police officer position with the Defense Logistics Agency in New Cumberland. Hansberger later accepted a position as a physical security specialist with DLA prior to assuming the duties of the antiterrorism program manager at LEAD. “As a physical security specialist with DLA, I worked closely with the antiterrorism department,” he said. “I was able to bring a lot of that knowledge and experience to the position at LEAD that allowed me to take a fresh approach to antiterrorism measures at the depot.”



Hansberger attributes the success of the antiterrorism program at LEAD to the organization’s willingness to change and adhere to antiterrorism and Force Protection standards. “In addition to providing LEAD with a better understanding of antiterrorism and Force Protection as a whole, I was able to contextualize the way those fit into the larger national and global security picture,” he said.



Hansberger shared his appreciation for the recognition of his work within LEAD’s antiterrorism program. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve the Army both in and out of uniform.”



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/.