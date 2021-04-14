688th Cyberspace Wingman accelerates change

Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | 2nd Lt. Leon Davis, 33rd Network Warfare Squadron, stands in front of the 16th Air...... read more read more Photo By Nadine Wiley De Moura | 2nd Lt. Leon Davis, 33rd Network Warfare Squadron, stands in front of the 16th Air Force Headquarters building, April 12, 2021 at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. As an officer within the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Davis, has already begun working on ways to create change and has elevated his initiatives to higher echelons within the U.S Air Force. In his off duty time, Davis now leads a team of Airman, who began a grassroots initiative to open a dialogue about the minority experience in the military. see less | View Image Page

2nd Lt. Leon Davis, Cyberspace Operations officer of the 33rd Network Warfare Squadron, initially joined the Air Force for financial reasons, a better life and to pave the way for his family.



“I signed up for my three daughters and to be able to show them something positive-- sharing a greater purpose passing down principles and morals that they can stand on,” said Davis, a South Carolina native.



In 2014, he enlisted in the Air National Guard where he served as an Aerospace Ground Equipment Airman at Fort McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C.



During his time as an Air Guardsman, Leon was inspired to become an officer.



“I realized how much representation and diversity in the senior ranks mattered,” said Davis. “It matters to enlisted Airman to have someone who they could look up to and knew I could be that.”



I wanted be a representative and make a difference for inclusiveness for all Airmen, Davis added.



In 2019, Davis graduated with his Bachelors of Science degree in Information Technology from the school of Computer Science and Engineering at University of South Carolina and commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force through the University of South Carolina Air Force ROTC program.



As an officer within the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Davis, has already begun working on ways to create change and has elevated his initiatives to higher echelons within the U.S Air Force.



In his off duty time, Davis now leads a team of Airman, who began a grassroots initiative to open a dialogue about the minority experience in the military.



Roughly 20 Airman, non-commissioned officers, officers and cadets have come together to organize a two-day virtual event, April 17-18, 2021, to candidly discuss challenges and their experiences as minorities in order to create change.



“The event is a platform for minority communities to get together and discuss issues that have been weighing on them,” said Davis.



The Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and multiple other senior leaders will be attending the virtual event that Davis has named, “The Great Gathering.”



Davis hopes that the event inspires a more candid dialogue about the topic and encourages Airman who are interested in his initiative to create change to reach out.



“Accelerate change or lose-- what we’re doing is not something you take a pause for while you’re on mission, but it is a part of the mission,” said the 25 year old.



“When folks are focused and they don’t have to worry about these issues. When these issues are heard, we are able to solve them, take better care of people and folks operate more efficiently.”