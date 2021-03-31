NSWC PCD Quickstrike Team Wins Joint Capability Technology Demonstration Award

Photo By Ronald Newsome | The Quickstrike 64 Team from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC...... read more read more Photo By Ronald Newsome | The Quickstrike 64 Team from Naval Surface Warfare Center Panama City Division (NSWC PCD) Quickstrike 64 Team members pose for a team photo. Pictured from left to right: John Sojdehei, Bill Vandiver, Jomo Martin, Tom Frederick, Tim Pham, and Ken Ford. Not pictured above, but also included on the team, is Sascha Dastgerdi. see less | View Image Page

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Panama City Division’s (NSWC PCD’s) Quickstrike Extended Range (QS-ER) team was recently awarded the 2020 Joint Capability Technology Demonstration (JCTD) of the Year by the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD).

The QS-ER team successfully demonstrated improved warfighting capability throughout the development of a standoff, precision aerial mine system for aircraft deployment.

“We are honored to receive this OSD award, which recognizes the tremendous effort from our Navy, Air Force and industry team,” said Scott Burleson, mine warfare technical program manager at NSWC PCD. “Their efforts have resulted in the development and demonstration of a much-needed fleet capability.”

The Quickstrike mine system is a significant component within the Navy’s maritime mining portfolio. It not only provides operational flexibility but also reduces the risk to warfighters and aircraft who deliver these weapons by extending the range that the weapons can be launched. The award is considered a great honor and validates the importance of the team’s work and support for joint force warfighters.

“The technology developed with the Quickstrike team will keep our pilots and aircraft safer and help maintain maritime superiority in the littorals,” said Capt. David Back, NSWC PCD commanding officer.

The team met and exceeded JCTD objectives by demonstrating the precise placement of multiple mines over extended ranges, and successfully demonstrating the entire kill chain of the QS-ER from weapon buildup, load-out, delivery and subsequent actuation upon detection of a nearby surface vessel.

“We are very proud of the NSWC PCD QS-ER team for their accomplishments and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team,” said Dr. Peter Adair, technical director at NSWC PCD.

The purpose of the QS-ER JCTD was to design, build and demonstrate standoff and precision placement of an aerial mine by leveraging existing Joint Direct Attack Munitions and Tail Kits, Quickstrike mine components, and a newly developed wing kit. Due to the success of the demonstration, the QS-ER JCTD Independent Assessment Team strongly recommended the Department of Defense transition the QS-ER into a Program of Record to deliver the joint forces a standoff, precision mining capability.

The QS-ER project is a collaboration among NSWC PCD, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Air Force Program Executive Office (PEO) Weapons and U.S. Navy PEO Unmanned and Small Combatants.