Foreign Leaders Visit GREWOLF Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | Leaders from the British and French Army’s take time from III Corps’ WARFIGHTER...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Calab Franklin | Leaders from the British and French Army’s take time from III Corps’ WARFIGHTER Training Exercise to visit 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division during their GREYWOLF FORGE live fire to take an up-close look at the U.S. Army’s newest version of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPv3, Fort Hood, Texas, April 11, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Story by: Sgt. Calab Franklin, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs



FORT HOOD, TEXAS – French and British Army leaders visit 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, during the brigade’s GREYWOLF FORGE combined arms live fire exercise, Fort Hood, Texas, April 11, 2021.



The distinguished guests originally came to Fort Hood to take part in III Corps’ Warfighter training exercise, but they were able to seize an opportunity to interact with GREYWOLF tankers and check out the U.S. Army’s newest version of the Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPv3. The visit also allowed service members from each respective Army to synchronize and discuss warfighting functions on a strategic level.



“International interoperability is the center of future combat,” said Brig. Gen. Vincent Giraud, Commander of the 2nd French Armored Brigade. “Today we are predominantly focusing on the interoperability of staffs and I think it went quite well.”



Throughout their time spent in the training area, GREYWOLF Troopers showed their NATO Allies what it means to be a part of an armored force within the 1st Cavalry Division.



“GREYWOLF Forge is a 25-day field exercise focused on multiple repetitions and sets at the company level and below to develop mastery in our war fighting skills in order to provide a ready and lethal force capable of supporting the Joint Force Commanders,” said Maj. Scott Haran, Brigade Operations Officer, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.



“It’s to build a cohesive team…” said Sgt. 1st Class James Hallaway, a Platoon Sergeant with 2nd Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “We get the companies working together, us, the engineers, cav-scouts, and the air assets and understanding how they all work and getting them to work together.”



“Consisting of company force on force training and culminating in a combined arms live fire exercise (CALFEX). The CALFEX tests the company commanders’ ability to integrate direct fires, indirect fires, aviation, engineers, and electronic warfare against an adversary. Companies are getting multiple repetitions and sets as they build proficiency,” said Haran.



As the rounds headed down range and the Central Texas area began to fill with deafening booms from the Abrams tank, it was safe to say that an impression was made.



“If I were an American, I would say ‘it is the best in the world’, but I am French, so it is one of the best in the world,” said Giraud with slight laughter following.



In the end, the visit allowed the GREYWOLF brigade and the 1st Cavalry Division to show their NATO Allies how modern and lethal they are, while at the same time building a shared understanding and strengthening relationships.