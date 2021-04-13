Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: April 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    April 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members drive military vehicles along Highway 21 on April 9, 2021, near Fort...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Service members drive military vehicles and more April 9, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Thousands of military members trained at Fort McCoy in early April 2021 for weekend, extended combat, and institutional training events.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center."

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set "Fort McCoy" or another installation as your preferred base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2021
    Date Posted: 04.13.2021 15:17
    Story ID: 393738
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: April 2021 training operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training operations
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT