Photo Essay: Rail operations at Fort McCoy

A commercial train rumbles down the tracks March 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A comprehensive rail network is set up on Fort McCoy’s South Post and cantonment area, and commercial trains — some that are sometimes miles long — regularly roll through the installation between Tomah and Sparta, Wis.



Rail has been a constant fixture at the installation since it opened more than 100 years ago.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



