Olympic weightlifting competitor uses Army wellness to excel

INDIANAPOLIS — When you see the word “fitness” and the first thing that comes to

mind is “fit’n this pizza in my mouth,” the Indiana National Guard has a program for you.

Although, if you see the word “fitness” and you see your weekend plans — guess

what? The Indiana National Guard has the same program for you.

Army Wellness Centers provide programs and services that improve and sustain

health, performance and readiness delivered by highly trained health professionals.

Three of these centers are spread out across Indiana with the ability to serve military

service members, retirees, Department of Defense civilian employees and even their

spouses and dependents.

One recent visitor was Staff Sgt. Jihoon Kim, 2nd Battalion, 152nd Cavalry’s

Medical Readiness sergeant.

As a retention sergeant in the past, Kim had to send soldiers to the AWC as part

of a retention waiver. Eventually, this prompted him to make an appointment for himself

as well.

“As a leader I wanted to be able to speak confidently about something I was asking

soldiers to participate in,” Kim said. “Personally, I want to focus on gaining and maintaining

strength so I can continue to compete in Olympic weightlifting competitions.”

Each visit to the AWC, Kim received a printout showing his progress in the fitness

program, which includes BOD POD, a computerized, egg-shaped device that measures

your weight and volume, and VO2 max, the maximum rate of oxygen consumption

measured during exercise.

“The information I got from the BOD POD regarding my lean mass and body fat

was interesting,” Kim said. “I’ve never been considered obese or underweight, but it was

good to have the actual data. The VO2 max test was good info to have as well. It motivated

me to find a more balanced approach to programming and got me out running

more.”

The most important part for young service members — it’s free! There is no cost

at any of the three locations in Indiana - Camp Atterbury, Lawrence and South Bend.

The staff is professional and knowledgeable and a visit doesn’t take much of your time.

So whether you're already a self proclaimed fitness god or tell your friends “you

used to be in shape before the pandemic,” the Army Wellness Centers can give you

valuable information to help you succeed in whatever wellness goals you may have.

For more information please visit:

https://www.in.ng.mil/Health-and-Wellness/Army-Wellness-Center/