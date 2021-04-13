Olympic weightlifting competitor uses Army wellness to excel

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IN, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2021

    Story by Sgt. Joshua Syberg 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    INDIANAPOLIS — When you see the word “fitness” and the first thing that comes to
    mind is “fit’n this pizza in my mouth,” the Indiana National Guard has a program for you.
    Although, if you see the word “fitness” and you see your weekend plans — guess
    what? The Indiana National Guard has the same program for you.
    Army Wellness Centers provide programs and services that improve and sustain
    health, performance and readiness delivered by highly trained health professionals.
    Three of these centers are spread out across Indiana with the ability to serve military
    service members, retirees, Department of Defense civilian employees and even their
    spouses and dependents.
    One recent visitor was Staff Sgt. Jihoon Kim, 2nd Battalion, 152nd Cavalry’s
    Medical Readiness sergeant.
    As a retention sergeant in the past, Kim had to send soldiers to the AWC as part
    of a retention waiver. Eventually, this prompted him to make an appointment for himself
    as well.
    “As a leader I wanted to be able to speak confidently about something I was asking
    soldiers to participate in,” Kim said. “Personally, I want to focus on gaining and maintaining
    strength so I can continue to compete in Olympic weightlifting competitions.”
    Each visit to the AWC, Kim received a printout showing his progress in the fitness
    program, which includes BOD POD, a computerized, egg-shaped device that measures
    your weight and volume, and VO2 max, the maximum rate of oxygen consumption
    measured during exercise.
    “The information I got from the BOD POD regarding my lean mass and body fat
    was interesting,” Kim said. “I’ve never been considered obese or underweight, but it was
    good to have the actual data. The VO2 max test was good info to have as well. It motivated
    me to find a more balanced approach to programming and got me out running
    more.”
    The most important part for young service members — it’s free! There is no cost
    at any of the three locations in Indiana - Camp Atterbury, Lawrence and South Bend.
    The staff is professional and knowledgeable and a visit doesn’t take much of your time.
    So whether you're already a self proclaimed fitness god or tell your friends “you
    used to be in shape before the pandemic,” the Army Wellness Centers can give you
    valuable information to help you succeed in whatever wellness goals you may have.
    For more information please visit:
    https://www.in.ng.mil/Health-and-Wellness/Army-Wellness-Center/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

