Army & Air Force Exchange Service Shoppers Donate $2.4 Million to Military Relief Funds in 2020

DALLAS – The military community is a family, and that family was there for each other throughout the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated nearly $2.4 million to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF)—a 1,000% increase over 2019 contributions.



AER and AFAF provide financial assistance, sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members and offer community programs to make life better for service members and their families. The relief organizations supported Warfighters and their families through the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



“The Exchange is grateful to our shoppers for supporting Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund, which do incredible work for our service members and their families,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “As the need increased, so did our shoppers’ generosity.”



The Exchange has partnered with AER and AFAF since 2017. In 2020, the Exchange began giving shoppers the option to donate at the register year-round. Exchange shoppers can donate at ShopMyExchange.com too.



“Since 2020, the Exchange has been one of the top donors to AER, helping to support Soldiers facing challenging times,” said LTG (R) Raymond V. Mason, AER director. “Shoppers’ donations have made it possible for AER to help even more members of the Army family.”



Shoppers have the option to donate in increments of $1, $5 and $10 or can enter in a custom amount at the register. Online donations can be made in $5 increments during checkout at ShopMyExchange.com.



“The response from Exchange shoppers has been tremendous,” said retired Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright, CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “Our partnership continues to improve the lives of Airmen, Guardians and their families.”



