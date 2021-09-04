Col. Byrd reads to Glenmore Elementary students

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

Col. Lauren Byrd, 17th Medical Group commander, read to students at Glenmore Elementary, as part of San Angelo READS!, a community-wide literacy initiative, and Month of the Military Child, in San Angelo, Texas, April 7.



“I’m really excited to be here today to celebrate both San Angelo READS! and Month of the Military Child,” said Byrd. “I know that as the mother of a military child we are grateful when we have people that welcome our sons and daughters in the community.”



While reading ‘The Brand New Kid’ by Katie Couric, Byrd emphasized the importance of literacy and welcoming new students into the classroom, a reoccurring theme throughout the book, as it may help with the military student’s transition into their new environments.



“We have about 145,000 military connected students just in the state of Texas,” said Goodfellow Child and Youth Services School Liaison, Theresa Goodwin.



Goodwin explained that strong community partnerships and a welcoming atmosphere may help with the military student’s transition into new environments.



“Here at Goodfellow, we really welcome our military families in the unique and beautiful partnership that we have with San Angelo Independent School District,” said Goodwin.



Goodfellow Air Force Base and the community have a history of partnership and supporting each other though events such as San Angelo READS! and Month of the Military Child.



“It’s truly an honor and privilege anytime we have the opportunity to recognize our military families,” said Glenmore Elementary Principal, Teri Gould. “We are thankful that we can support those that serve us in our community so very well.”

