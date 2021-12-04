US Marine Corps Forces, South conducts change of command ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Daniel Barrios | Col. Michael E. McWilliams, the incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Daniel Barrios | Col. Michael E. McWilliams, the incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, passes the unit’s colors to Sgt. Maj. Edwin A. Mota, the sergeant major of MARFORSOUTH, during the MARFORSOUTH change of command ceremony in Miami, Florida, April 12, 2021. Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze, the outgoing commander of MARFORSOUTH, relinquished command to Col. McWilliams after serving as commander of MARFORSOUTH since August 2020. MARFORSOUTH is the Marine Corps component to U.S. Southern Command, which is one of the 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense. The staff of nearly 150 Marines, Sailors and civilian employees are responsible for planning exercises, operations and overall support for the SOUTHCOM assigned area of responsibility, which covers Latin America and the Caribbean. Col. McWilliams is a native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Sgt. Maj. Mota is a native of New York, New York. Brig. Gen. Frietze is a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Daniel A. Barrios) see less | View Image Page

Colonel Michael E. McWilliams assumed his duties as the incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South receiving the headquarters' organizational colors from the outgoing commander, Brig. Gen. Phillip N. Frietze, during a change of command ceremony April 12 at U.S. Army Garrison-Miami in Doral, Florida.



Colonel McWilliams, who is selected for brigadier general, is a native of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, a graduate of West Virginia University and commissioned in the Marine Corps in 1994. He most recently served as the executive assistant for Deputy Commandant Installations and Logistics, Headquarters Marine Corps. He is a graduate of the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, U.S. Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting, and The Eisenhower School, which is formerly known as the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. Past commands held include the commanding officer of Combat Logistics Battalion 8 and the commanding officer Combat Logistics Regiment 2.



Brig. Gen. Frietze, who commanded MARFORSOUTH since August of 2020, is a native of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and a graduate of New Mexico State University. Since commissioning in the Marine Corps in 1991, he has attended the U.S. Marine Corps Command & Staff College, Joint Forces Staff College, and the Argentine Ministry of Defense War College. Brig. Gen. Frietze will assume command of 1st Marine Logistics Group later this month.



MARFORSOUTH is the Marine Corps component to U.S. Southern Command, which is one of the 11 combatant commands in the Department of Defense.



Due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in-person attendance for the ceremony was limited. The ceremony imagery can be found at: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/usmcf-s

Media interested in amplifying information should contact the MARFORSOUTH Communication Strategy and Operations office at 305-437-2554 or email usmc.miami.marforsouth.mbx.commstrat@mail.mil.