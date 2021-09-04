USS Barry earns Destroyer Squadron 15’s Unit Tactics Award

Photo By Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove | PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Sam Hardgrove | PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 13, 2020) – Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) prepare to fire a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) during the Pacific Vanguard 2020 exercise. Pacific Vanguard serves as an opportunity to exercise and improve multinational interoperability at all levels; to improve tactical proficiency; and to adapt to ever changing regional challenges. Barry is underway conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to DESRON 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Junior Grade Samuel Hardgrove/Released) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA – Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) announced USS Barry (DDG 52) as Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15’s winner of the 2020 Unit Tactics Award, Mar. 22.



CNSF presents the award annually to a single ship in each squadron, or group, for exceptional performance in the areas of tactics proficiency, preparedness and training. Barry is one of seven destroyers assigned to Task Force 71/DESRON 15, the largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron in the U.S. Navy.



Barry was selected as this year’s recipient for her all-around tactical excellence during real-world and exercise tasking throughout the 7th Fleet area of responsibility. CNSF also recently honored Barry as the Task Force 71/DESRON 15 Battle ‘E’ recipient and as the Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Bloodhound Award winner marking her as the best ASW ship in the Pacific Fleet.



“Tactical proficiency is fundamental to combat ready ships and battle minded crews,” said Lt. Cmdr. Robert Burke, Barry’s Combat Systems Officer and recent recipient of Task Force 71/DESRON 15’s 2020 Junior Officer Award for Excellence in Tactics. “Through every training evolution and bilateral exercise, we strengthen Barry’s lethal capabilities, ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific by providing a credible deterrent to those that would not embrace recognized international norms. During 2021, Barry will continue to refine our tactical skillsets as we operate throughout the Indo-Pacific.”



Capt. Chase Sargent, Commander, Task Force 71/ DESRON 15, extended his congratulations to the ship and its crew.



“Earning this significant achievement is a result of the constant outstanding performance Barry has put forward throughout this past year,” he said. “The ships of Task Force 71 continue to lead the charge for the surface fleet as we create and refine tactics and techniques which ensure lethal combat power is ready for higher headquarters tasking.”



During 2020, Barry conducted operations throughout the East and South China Sea, the Philippine Sea, and the Sea of Japan. Barry executed multiple Freedom of Navigation Operations (FONOPs), Strike Group and Theater Anti-Submarine Warfare, USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group escort, USS America Expeditionary Strike Group escort, United Nations Security Council Enforcement Cell operations, and served as the Activated Sea Combat, Air and Missile Defense, and Information Warfare Commanders.



Barry participated in nine bi-lateral, multinational, or joint exercises focused on tactics and interoperability across U.S., ally, and partner nations. Highlights include: Bilateral Advanced Warfare Training (BAWT) alongside the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF) enhancing ally interoperability and joint exercises executing proof of concept warfighting capabilities. Additionally, during Exercise Pacific Vanguard, Barry was the sole U.S. warship alongside ships from the Republic of Korea, Australia, and Japan, as they worked together to refine the full spectrum of military operations. Exercises like these strengthen existing bonds and reconfirm the shared commitment to the free and open Indo-Pacific where adherence to international norms strengthens regional peace and prosperity.



Barry also performed advanced live fire gunnery exercises enhancing combat readiness. Throughout 2020, Barry conducted two missile exercises, launching one Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) and one Standard Missile 2, and fired over 100 MK45 5-inch light weight gun rounds, 5,700 Close In Weapons System (CIWS) rounds, 660 MK38 25mm machine gun rounds, and 38,000 rounds from crew serve and small arms weapons.



“While Barry is one of the most technology-advanced warships in the fleet, our strongest tactical asset is our crew,” said Cmdr. Chris Gahl, Commanding Officer of USS Barry. “No matter the challenge, this crew has the will-to-win to adapt, overcome, and accomplish the mission. Our tactical prowess, sustained operational excellence, and combat readiness make Barry a force to be reckoned with in one of the most important strategic regions.”



Barry is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. As the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet employs 50 to 70 ships and submarines across the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect critical regional partnerships. Barry is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s Theater Surface Warfare Commander.