Iowa Sisters Connect through Military Service

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Olivia Robinson, combat medic with the 294th Medical Battalion stands at attention next to her sister Capt. Allison Evans, commander of the 134th Ground Ambulance Company. (Guest submission provided for the Iowa National Guard)

Iowa sisters began a unique journey seven years ago, serving together in the Iowa National Guard.



In February 2014, Sgt. Olivia Robinson, a combat medic with the 294th Medical Battalion and a civilian nurse, took the oath of enlistment and swore into the Iowa Army National Guard.



A swearing-in ceremony is a special event for any person joining the military.



What is memorable about Robinson's swearing-in ceremony is that her sister, Capt. Allison Evans, commander of the 134th Ground Ambulance Company, was there to swear her in and her father, retired Sgt. 1st Class Michael Robinson, looked on proudly.



Evans and Robinson stood across from each other with their right hands raised, reciting the Oath of enlistment.



Robinson says she did not feel as nervous during the ceremony because she had her sister and family there to support her. "I think having my sister swear me in gave me peace of mind and helped solidify that I was making the right decision," she said.



Evans had serval conversations with Robinson about the benefits of joining the Iowa National Guard, especially in the medical field.



Once Robinson had decided to join the Iowa National Guard, Evans said, "there was no talking her out of it; she was really excited."



Their bond has grown over the last seven years through their shared military experiences.



For a brief time, both sisters served in the same company. At the time, Evans was the Executive Officer for the 134th Ground Ambulance Company, and Robinson was a Private 1st Class.



Robinson recalled several moments when she was able to talk with her big sister during drill weekends.



"There were a few glances as to why is this new private, you know, talking so casually with our Executive Officer" she said. Robinson went on to say, "I think once everybody figured out that we are siblings, there was some understanding there."



Evans remembered a time during annual training while at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, when her sister was a mock patient. Evans was able to hear her battle roster number announced over the radio. Robinson then was flown by helicopter to role two, where Evans was able to see her.



The term "role" describes the level of treatment progression for a patient; the higher the "role" number, the greater the resources available to the patient. For example, role one is a triage location for medics to perform lifesaving measures.



During drill weekends, they have been able to ask each other how their day is going. Evans said, "It's nice to have someone that understands your experiences, and you understand theirs.”



Both women are advancing their careers in the Iowa National Guard. Robinson was recently pinned to sergeant, and Evans accepted a position as a full-time active guard member.



Robinson says she knows she has some big boots to fill, following in a path similar to her sister. Robinson hopes to direct commission as a medical officer someday.



Watching Evans set the example has motivated her to accomplish more. "Just making it seem obtainable as a female officer and female commander," said Robinson. "If she can do it, so can I."