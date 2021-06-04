Airmen supporting Airmen through victim advocacy

MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, Mont. – Airmen who are survivors of sexual assault have a crucial resource at their disposal: volunteer victim advocates. They help victims get back on their feet through information, resources and emotional support.

The Airmen in this program are volunteers with the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program (SAPR), which requires them to participate in a lengthy training, leading to a certification. The course helps fortify the VVA in areas such as non-clinical support, interpersonal communication skills as well as providing the most informed decision to survivors regarding their situation.

1st Lt. Madison Manu, 341st Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight commander and a newly selected VVA, gave insight on how the 40 hour training prepared her for the role.

“I learned about the trauma that survivor's experience, history of sexual assault in the military and then applied that knowledge to better understand the dynamic between the advocate and the victim,” said Manu. “These are tough conversations to have, and the volunteer victim advocate training is the key get the conversation started with the victim.”

These advocates are not simply volunteers, but first responders for many Airmen who lack the information to make an informed decision after going through a traumatic experience.

VVAs have the responsibility of being on-call for when a sexual assault occurs, accompanying a victim during important interviews with law enforcement and also are trusted with client confidentiality as restricted reporters.

Last month, four new VVAs were trained and are awaiting their last application approval for certification to join the program. Continuing to increase the number of qualified and caring advocates is essential to the success of the program.

“It would be ideal to have a volunteer victim advocate in each unit to educate their peers on resources and to also be available for any questions or concerns,” said Tech. Sgt. Monique Hulse, 341st Missile Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response noncommissioned officer in charge. “Someone should consider volunteering as a victim advocate not only to help others by offering support and resources, but to receive education that no other Air Force training can provide.”

SAPR is always looking for new advocates looking to make a difference.

“This program allows us to empower and build trust with survivors of sexual assault and gives the advocate great tools and knowledge that can benefit anyone,” said Hulse.

For any questions on the VAA program call Malmstrom’s SAPR office at 406-731-4225, or stop by their office in building 770 for more information.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 15:39 Story ID: 393178 Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen supporting Airmen through victim advocacy, by A1C Elijah Van Zandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.