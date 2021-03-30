Housing Town Hall Provides Updates, Addresses Resident Questions

Fort Detrick’s garrison commander held his quarterly housing town hall at the Balfour Beatty Community Center, March 30.

As efforts progress to improve the quality of military housing, Fort Detrick continues to press forward with open lines of communication between leadership and tenants.

“Our goal is to make Fort Detrick housing the number one choice for everyone who comes to this installation,” said Garrison Commander Col. Dexter Nunnally. “Since my time here, we have made great strides, but there is still work to do.”

Nunnally and his panel members discussed progress made since the last town hall at both Fort Detrick and Glen Haven Apartments and Townhomes in Silver Spring, Maryland. The event was held on Facebook Live and enabled viewers to ask questions to Garrison leadership and Balfour Beatty representatives.

Fort Detrick updates since the last town hall include:

• Water filters installed on West Fagan Lane in March, which should reduce reports of brown water.

• Roof replacements throughout the community.

• Sidewalk repairs throughout the community.

• Valve replacement checks in the Catoctin View neighborhood.



Several questions were submitted regarding pets, traffic and maintenance. Some of the key points included:

• Pet nuisances – Per the Resident Guide, a nuisance is defined as “any action of a pet that endangers life or health, gives offense to the senses, violates laws of decency, or obstructs reasonable or comfortable use of property.” Please check your Resident Guide, available to view at any time on the Resident Portal under the Community Info tab, for more information about our Pet Policy.

• Trampolines – Trampolines are prohibited in our community.

• Swimming and wading pools – The use of swimming pools is prohibited. Small wading pools up to six feet in diameter and one foot in depth are permitted in the backyards only. When wading pools are in use by children, adult supervision is required. When wading pools are not in use, they must be emptied and stored.

• Traffic safety – Bicycles and toys shall not be left unattended in public areas, streets, or on sidewalks where they may become a hazard or nuisance. When not in use, these items may not be stored in the driveway.

• Porches and patios – Bikes, toys, patio furniture, and lawn equipment, when not in use, should be moved to the backyard or garage. Patio furniture, if used daily and kept properly maintained, may remain on the patio/balcony or in the yard area when not in use.



At Glen Haven, some of the most recent improvements and items coming down the pike include:

• Installation of fencing surrounding trash corrals.

• Power washing of apartment breezeways to begin in the spring of 2021.

• Electrical transformer replacement was completed in the fall of 2020.

• Apartment stairwell and step improvements began in the fall of 2020 and will resume this spring and into the summer.



Resident concerns addressed included:

Improved pest control service administration and communication; requests for service are now being processed by site team.

Improved trash corral maintenance and security.

Breezeways should be clear from all personal items such as bikes, shoes, etc. Only welcome mats are permitted.

Per the Resident Guide, only properly maintained patio furniture is permitted on the patios and balconies. No storage is permitted.

Per the Resident Guide, residents may authorize the management office to accept mail/UPS/Fed Ex, etc. packages. Packages must be picked up within 48 hours.

The basketball courts are secured due to COVID-19. It is a corporate decision, and the possibility of opening the courts to residents will be discussed at the next housing board meeting.

Topics discussed applicable at both locations included the Maintenance Program, Opening of Community Offices, and use of the Resident Portal for work orders and finding more information. Specifics included:

• 2021 will continue the enhanced Preventive Maintenance program launched in 2020:

o Four inspection visits annually.

o Licensed specialty HVAC contractor for all annual HVAC system inspections and servicing.

• Community offices reopened in March. The BBC team will be taking the following precautions to provide the safest experience for visitors:

o Team members are completing daily health checks to confirm fitness to report to work and they've completed mandatory training on COVID-19 safety protocols.

o Maintaining social distance, keeping at least six feet apart from others.

o Wearing face masks/coverings while in public spaces or performing work in your homes.

o Implemented enhanced cleaning protocols, including regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

o Limit of six residents or visitors in the community building at any time.

o In addition to receiving the Resident Guide at move-in, you can find the guide on the Resident Portal.

o If a resident wants touch up paint, contact the rental office.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.06.2021 03:00 Story ID: 393135 Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Housing Town Hall Provides Updates, Addresses Resident Questions, by lanessa hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.