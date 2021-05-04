NETC Names Staff Civilians of the Quarter and Year

Photo By Genevieve McGee | The Commander of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Rear Adm. Peter...... read more read more Photo By Genevieve McGee | The Commander of the Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Rear Adm. Peter Garvin recognizes Mr. David Kneut, NETC's Acting Branch Head at Curriculum Data Management and Training Data Systems, as the Senior Level Civilian of the Quarter, First Quarter, 2020. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, the ceremony was conducted virtually from NETC headquarters on April 5, 2021. (U.S. Navy Photo by Genevieve McGee) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Rear Adm. Pete A. Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), recognized the senior Civilian of the Quarter (COQ) and the junior and senior Civilians of the Year (COY) during a virtual ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola April 5.



For the first quarter of 2021, the senior COQ is David C. Kneut, the 2020 junior COY is Dorothy M. Berry, and the senior COY is William A. Millar.

All are part of the MyNavy HR force development team that takes Sailors from “street to fleet.” Under force development, NETC’s mission now spans recruiting, training, educating, managing, and retaining Sailors in an increasingly competitive talent market.



Kneut, a member of NETC’s N76/N77 division for Curriculum Data Management and Training Data Systems, managed curriculum development system user acceptance testing meetings in support of student information system functionality migration into salesforce. He developed a fleet integration, learning and development Navy Sharepoint repository to organize key NETC Ready Relevant Learning documentation critical in supporting fleet integration, learning and development lines of business, and led a project to move critical Naval Education and Training Command fleet integration, learning and development material resources to Pensacola.



Berry, a Management Analyst in NETC’s N512 division, designed the 2019 command’s force development annual report making a significant contribution to the operational effectiveness of the command’s mission. Her administrative skills in support of the enlisted supply chain rating review group made her a key driving force in achieving maximum readiness.



Millar, a Program Analyst Supervisor in NETC’s N31 division, led the reclassification waiver transformation initiative by maximizing the talents and desires of sailors while balancing the Navy’s production needs. His efforts resulted in the granting of 299 waivers and reclassification of 1253 warrior challenge rating sailors into critical rates that were not permitted prior to the establishment of this process. Additionally, more than 177 Sailors volunteered and were nominated into submarine ratings and 230 cryptologic ratings.



For more information on NETC, visit http://www.public.navy.mil/netc/ and http://www.facebook.com/netcpao.