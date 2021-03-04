Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Raven Easter Message 2021

    FORT BLIS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2021

    Story by Maj. Matthew Baldwin 

    81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team

    Maj. Jeff Cole, chaplain for Task Force Raven, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Washington Army National Guard, delivers an Easter message at the McGregor Base Camp Chapel, New Mexico, April 3, 2021. The chaplain, along with more than 150 U.S. Soldiers from the 81st SBCT, have deployed and will be working alongside several NATO allies and partners including Canada, Denmark, Lithuania, Poland, Sweden and the United Kingdom – at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center (IPSC) in Yavoriv, Ukraine. The train-and-advise mission focuses on partnering at the brigade-level and below to build professional units capable of defending Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine mission is taking place at the invitation of the Ukrainian government and is part of a long-running defense cooperation program designed to strengthen relationships and affirm U.S. commitment to the success of a stable and free Ukraine. The 81st SBCT is ready to complete rotations and bring their knowledge gained back to the Washington Army National Guard to incorporate the lessons learned into their own training.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Matt Baldwin)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

