Photo Essay: March 2021 Navy ROM operations at Fort McCoy

U.S. Navy recruits walk on the cantonment area March 18, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Navy’s Recruit Training Command (RTC) of Great Lakes, Ill., worked with the Army in 2020 at Fort McCoy so the post could serve as a restriction-of-movement (ROM) site for Navy recruits prior to entering basic training.



Additional personnel support from the Navy’s Great Lakes, Ill., Millington, Tenn., and Washington, D.C., sites deployed to McCoy to assist RTC in conducting the initial 14-day ROM to help reduce the risk of bringing the coronavirus to RTC should any individual be infected.



More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



This is also the first time Fort McCoy has supported the Navy in this capacity. Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



