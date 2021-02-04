Photo Essay: World War II-era buildings receiving upgrades at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown March 25, 2021, at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown March 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation. Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

One of several World War II-era buildings under renovation is shown March 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor MDM Construction, headquartered in Rockford, Ill., is completing upgrades to 11 buildings in the 2500, 2600, 2700, and 2800 blocks on the installation.



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2020 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison.



The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



