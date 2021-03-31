MCPON Smith Visits NSW Community

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Mar. 31, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (Mar. 31, 2021) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with members of the U.S. Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, during a visit to various NSW commands in the San Diego area. Smith visited NSW to see firsthand how the command is assessing and developing character, cognitive, and leadership traits throughout the Force as an asymmetric advantage in strategic competition. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force that extends the Fleet and Joint Force's reach for collection and lethality, delivers all domain options to undermine our enemies’ confidence, and strengthens diplomatic leverage. The command’s diverse Sailors and their leadership, character, and cognitive traits form the core of its creative problem solving and asymmetric approaches to solving the Nation’s hardest problems. The command continues to accelerate its orientation to the distinctive capabilities that only NSW can deliver while emphasizing humility, urgency to evolve and pursue excellence, and the obligation to be stewards of the incredible trust the Nation places in its Naval Commandos. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Furey) see less | View Image Page

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith traveled to Naval Special Warfare (NSW) Command as part of a visit to the San Diego region, Mar. 31.



During his visit, MCPON Smith spent time with NSW Force Master Chief Bill King and NSW Sailors to talk about how the command is assessing and developing cognitive, character, and leadership traits from the Platoon Chief-level all the way to Major Commanders. During his visit, Smith was able to meet with Sailors to discuss human factors in decision-making, as well as developing individual and team resiliency.



He emphasized the importance of their key role in strategic competition on the front lines through Fleet Integration with the Navy or serving directly under Theater Special Operations Commanders.



“The work they do every day extends the reach of Naval and Joint Task Force Commanders, and gives our adversaries pause – as it should,” said Smith. “I encourage you to continue learning and growing as you take on the mantle of personal and team responsibility during a critical time in our nation’s defense.”



Smith said that Sailors here demonstrate the very best of the U. S. Navy.

“What each of you does to help build confidence and trust within your teams and with the American people pays dividends that you may never fully understand,” said Smith. “I am incredibly proud of the work you continue to do each day, and the strategic impact you have on our national security.”



This visit by Smith was long planned to meet with NSW senior enlisted leadership.