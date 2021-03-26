Staff Sgt. Evan Underwood, Team 5111, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, explains the Massive Hemorrhage, Airway, Respirations, Circulation, Hypothermia process for evaluating and treating a casualty with Soldiers from the Maldives National Defence Force in Maafilaafushi, Maldives, Mar. 3, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:26
|Story ID:
|392855
|Location:
|MV
This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
