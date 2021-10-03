Staff Sgt. Mitchell Napier, Team 5111, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, demonstrates shooting techniques behind cover to a Soldier with the Maldives National Defense Force, March 10, 2021 at Maafilaafushi Composite Training Centre, Maafilaafushi, Maldives.
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2021 14:22
|Story ID:
|392853
|Location:
|MAAFILAAFUSHI, MV
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT