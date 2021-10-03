Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    MAAFILAAFUSHI, MALDIVES

    03.10.2021

    Courtesy Story

    5th Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Staff Sgt. Mitchell Napier, Team 5111, 1st Battalion, 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade, demonstrates shooting techniques behind cover to a Soldier with the Maldives National Defense Force, March 10, 2021 at Maafilaafushi Composite Training Centre, Maafilaafushi, Maldives.

    readiness
    training
    sfab
    5th SFAB

