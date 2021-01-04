Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Tennessee welcomes new Command Chief Warrant Officer

    Tennessee welcomes new Command Chief Warrant Officer

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro Palencia | Outgoing Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ricky Tackett relinquished responsibility to...... read more read more

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Story by Capt. Kealy Moriarty 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Outgoing Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ricky Tackett relinquished responsibility to Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Ward during a change of responsibility ceremony held at Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, March 31.

    Tackett served as the top Army Warrant Officer advisor to Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Assistant Adjutant General, and Land Component Commander since 2017 and supervised the training and wellbeing of Tennessee’s warrant officers across the state.

    “There are not enough words to express how grateful I am to have had the opportunity to work alongside, lead and represent these great men and women,” said Tackett. “Working together on a number of challenges, especially from the last year alone, has built esprit de corps that I know will continue to flourish in the years to come. I am very proud of our Warrant Officer Corps; the hard work they have poured into tasks ensured mission success at all echelons in the Tennessee Army National Guard.”

    Ward, a veteran of 36 years and Culleoka native, will serve as the sixth Command Chief Warrant Officer for the state of Tennessee.

    “It’s an honor to be chosen for this position, and while I know I have big shoes to fill, I look forward to taking on this challenge and leading Tennessee’s Warrant Officer Corps,” said Ward.

    Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Land Component Commander, was the presiding official for the ceremony. Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, and Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker, Tennessee’s Deputy Adjutant, attended the ceremony.

    Tackett was accompanied by his wife Judy, and Ward was accompanied by his wife Jennifer.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 12:00
    Story ID: 392829
    Location: NASHVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tennessee welcomes new Command Chief Warrant Officer, by CPT Kealy Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    warrant officer corps TNNG national guard tennessee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT