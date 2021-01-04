96th BS awarded the Omaha Trophy

For their efforts in support of U.S. Strategic Command’s mission of global strategic deterrence, the 96th Bomb Squadron has been presented the Omaha Trophy by Adm. Charles Richard, USSTRATCOM commander, March 30, 2021.



Awarded to units across the command who excel in their respective roles of strategic deterrence, the Omaha Trophy was presented to the 96th as USSTRATCOM’s 2020 premier strategic bomber squadron, the first bomb squadron to ever be presented the award.



“You excel,” Richard said. “You’re the best bomb squadron across the entire STRATCOM enterprise, despite everything you had to overcome. Your winning combat power keeps the nation safe from strategic attack and sets conditions to meet our national strategy.”



First awarded by the Strategic Air Command Consultation Committee in 1971, the Omaha trophy is presented to units across the command in four official categories: intercontinental ballistic missile squadron, ballistic missile submarine, strategic bomber squadron, and global operations squadron.



“The Strategic Command Consultation Committee is grateful for the opportunity to help recognize the excellence demonstrated by USSTRATCOM’s finest strategic units,” said Tim Burke, chairman of the SCC. “On behalf of the committee, and the greater Omaha community, congratulations and thank you to you and your families for all that you do to protect our great nation. We salute you.”



Winning the award in the strategic bomber squadron category, the 96th BS executed an incredible year of bomber operations across the globe.



“The 96th Bomb Squadron logged some miles in 2020,” said Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th BS commander. “We flew over every geographic combatant commander's area-of-responsibility, integrated with allies all over the world, executed numerous traditional bomber task force deployments, demonstrated our ability to deploy, and finally executed numerous CONUS, continental U.S., to CONUS missions.”



It’s no small feat to accomplish the list of achievements the 96th BS has achieved in the past year, considering every curveball 2020 has thrown their way. Facing everything from Category 4 Hurricane Laura, to a once-in-a-lifetime snow storm all with a global pandemic raging on, it’s a true testament to the readiness and capability that the 96th brings to the nation’s defense.



“I do consider myself truly blessed to be standing here representing the greatest bomb squadron in the world,” Duff said. “I’m privileged to serve alongside such an incredible team.”

