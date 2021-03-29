Navy Nurse Corps Director Visits Deployed Nurses

Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, the 26th Director of the Navy Nurse Corps, talks with Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, the 26th Director of the Navy Nurse Corps, talks with Navy nurses assigned to 1 st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG). The 1st MLG is currently deployed to Arlington, Texas working in a community vaccination center (CVC) in support of FEMA. While touring the CVC, Kuehner took the opportunity to have lunch with the nurses and conduct a question and answer session with them. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1 st Class David Kolmel/Released) see less | View Image Page

Rear Adm. Cynthia Kuehner, 26th Director of the Navy Nurse Corps, met with deployed Navy nurses, U.S Marines, and other medical staff assigned to 1st Marine Logistics Group (1st MLG) on March 29, 2021.



While conducting a site visit with 1st MLG, Kuehner had a chance to talk with the nurses about the future of the Nurse Corps and thank them for their efforts.



"I love when I get a chance to speak with Navy nurses, especially in such a focused setting like we had today," said Kuehner. "It gave me a chance to discuss our Navy nurse strategic goals of readiness, relevance, and resilience, in the context of our changing military health system and the future of the Navy Nurse Corps. Most importantly, it also gave me the opportunity and privilege of listening to their ideas and concerns as they lead in service to our Navy and Nation.”



Lt. Hannah Harding, an intensive care unit nurse, assigned to 1st MLG, was one of the nurses that had the opportunity to sit down with Kuehner for the lunchtime discussion.



"Sitting down with Rear Admiral Kuehner over lunch was surreal," said Harding. "She is the face of the Navy Nurse Corps. She has an impressive resume, including her time in the first Battle of Fallujah. We as Navy nurses can only hope to make the impact that she has made on the Nurse Corps during our careers."



Honored to sit down with Kuehner, Harding expressed that there are concerns the Nurse Corps faces that will be challenging for the foreseeable future.



“I took away from our discussion that the Nurse Corps is facing significant change as the Navy and Navy medicine evolve," said Harding. "For example, where will L&D (labor and delivery) and pediatric nurses fit into the Corps as the focus on "wartime" specialties increases? The right balance of nursing other medical specialties is still being determined, and it isn’t yet completely clear.”



"As we continue to battle the pandemic around the globe, I am ever-inspired by the caliber of our Navy Nurses,” said Kuehner. “Visiting them in the field and hearing their concerns informs my approach to leading our Corps and shaping a future that is bright with opportunity for Navy Nursing. Seeing our uniformed nurses adapt to the changing demands of this pandemic, while working as clinical partners and leaders in our communities, gives me great confidence. I feel very fortunate that I was able to thank them in person for their selfless service and sacrifice. This is the proud legacy of our Navy Nurse Corps.”



The 1st MLG is currently deployed to Arlington, Texas at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with the Arlington Fire Department and the City of Arlington, to establish a community vaccination center located at Esports Stadium. The nurses and hospital corpsmen continue to administer vaccines to the Arlington community. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to FEMA as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19.