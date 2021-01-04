Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Courtesy Translation: Danger of Forest Fires in Wiesbaden

    Translation: Wiesbaden press release

    Courtesy Photo | Icon to accompany courtesy translations of press releases from the city of Wiesbaden.... read more read more

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.01.2021

    Story by Nadine Bower 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    Press Release from the city of Wiesbaden, 01 APR 2021
    Courtesy Translation: Nadine Bower, Public Affairs USAG Wiesbaden

    Danger of forest fires

    Although there has been a lot of rainfall in recent weeks, the almost summer-like temperatures have now again led to considerable soil dryness in the forests. Together with the dry wood, which still accumulates because of the bark beetle, a considerable source of danger has developed here.
    "It is understandable that so many people take the opportunity to go to the city’s forests to recharge their batteries, especially in current times," said Andreas Kowol, the environment department's director. "Please note, however, that smoking in the forest is prohibited all year round."

    Carelessly discarded cigarette butts can cause a dangerous forest fire.

    It goes without saying, therefore, that open fire of any kind is also prohibited in the forest. The population is asked to refrain from barbecuing at the designated barbecue areas and instead to organize an Easter picnic.

    The Green Area Office asks for your understanding of these measures, which serve not only to protect nature, but also people. Firefighters and forestry services continue to ask the public for increased attention.
    The population is also asked to keep all entrances to fields and forests free; they are important rescue routes in an emergency. Any fire must be reported immediately to the fire department via the emergency hotline 112; Emergency services must be guided if possible.

    Source: https://www.wiesbaden.de/medien/rathausnachrichten/PM_Zielseite.php?showpm=true&pmurl=https://www.wiesbaden.de/guiapplications/newsdesk/publications/Landeshauptstadt_Wiesbaden/141010100000400831.php

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.01.2021 09:41
    Story ID: 392806
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Courtesy Translation: Danger of Forest Fires in Wiesbaden, by Nadine Bower, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wiesbaden
    USAGW-Covid

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT