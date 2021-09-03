Women’s History Month Spotlight: The All-Woman OPS Team of NTAG Southwest

Story by Creative Writer Jordan Smith, Navy Recruiting Command Public Affairs Office



Recruiting teams all over the country are being asked to get creative and innovative when it comes bringing in the Navy’s future leaders. Six women from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest are doing their part, operating as part of the largest recruiting district in the nation, while making a name for themselves as recruiting’s only all-woman operations team.



In early 2020, Navy Recruiting Command’s transformation from the legacy model of Navy Recruiting Districts to the NTAG structure—a restructuring designed to modernize the Navy’s recruiting technologies and allow recruiters to operate more effectively and efficiently—was accelerated from its original transformation completion date of 2023 to the end of 2020.



COVID-19 had engulfed the country and stripped recruiters of face-to-face interactions. NTAG Southwest’s OPS team knew how vital it was to the mission to successfully transform then-NRD San Diego into NTAG Southwest.



Despite the shortened time table and the new challenge of operating in a pandemic-stricken world, they faced the challenges head-on and brought about a successful transformation in 2020. As a result of transformation, NTAG Southwest now has three Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers across the region: Paradise City, Surf City and Fleet City.



At TAOC Paradise City, which encompasses all of Las Vegas, Senior Chief Navy Counselor Sidney Moreno serves as its Director of Personnel and Operations. She also has the role of Recruiting Tactics Instructor for NTAG Southwest, so during transformation, she facilitated training to make sure all Sailors understood the duties and new responsibilities of their job under the NTAG structure, which seems to have paid off.



“We now have Sailors doing a specific job that they are good at,” said Moreno. “I believe that a happy Sailor is a productive Sailor!”



Moreno was selected as the Nation’s Navy Reserve Recruiter of the Year during her time at NRD Richmond in 2009 and also received CNRC’s Centurion Award for writing over 100 contracts in a three-year period. While stationed at NRD San Antonio, she was awarded the Division Leading Chief Petty Officer of the Year for FY13.



The Officer in Charge of TAOC Paradise City is Lt. Naomi Marcelo, PHR. As OIC, she led 46 Sailors across six recruiting stations in the Las Vegas region. Her leadership and guidance led to her recruiting team exceeding mission goals well ahead of schedule. In just two months onboard, she immediately improved communication and efficiency within her TAOC.



Despite those impressive accomplishments, what Marcelo considers her crowning achievements are the relationships built with her Sailors.



“Even years later, when I hear of Sailors telling me how much I made a difference in their lives, that's all that matters and lets me know I was doing something right,” said Marcelo. “I've even been asked to do consecutive reenlistments for Sailors who wanted me to be a part of their career. Other Sailors have told me how much they looked up to me because my priority is taking care of Sailors and the fact they keep in touch with me to tell me about career and life milestones is such an honor.”



At TAOC Surf City, Senior Chief Navy Counselor Sandra Kimball is the DPO. She ensured the strategic development of plans and standard operating procedures for the Command based off of lessons learned from others that had previously transformed while also simultaneously taking into consideration their own obstacles that they would face as the largest recruiting region in the Nation.



“We conducted proper training, organization, inputs and overall execution of the process. Having our team of leadership in place and on the same page was critical,” said Kimball, who has earned countless accolades including Nuclear and SPECWAR Recruiter of the Year and Region West Recruiter of the Year. In FY18 she was selected as DLCPO of the Nation.



“We knew that we had to do execute our transformation as flawlessly as possible; we could not fail or have detrimental issues happen that could have been prevented. We communicated daily on things and kept everyone on the same page. Keeping a positive attitude and open mind was honestly one of the critical elements during the transformation.”



Lt. Cmdr. Luz Ortiz, TAOC Surf City’s OIC, was instrumental in the NRD-to-NTAG transformation by assisting in determining new concept of operations, conducting market analysis and realigning territory for over 350 personnel into three subordinate TAOCs. What makes her incredible contributions even more impressive is when you factor in the steep learning curve she had to contend with: this being her first tour in recruiting.



“Not only did I have zero knowledge of recruiting, I also had to join an organization that was in the middle of a complete reorganization,” said Ortiz. “I had a good turnover with my predecessor, so I’m very grateful for that. There were so many questions that we had to answer and figure out as we went along. But honestly, I’m proud of my team because we pulled together, and we figured it out together.”



During Ortiz’s short period of time at NTAG Southwest, her leadership of 104 Enlisted Recruiters led to the attainment of 140 Future Sailors including 10 Special Warfare, 8 New Accession Training, and 10 Nuclear Field. She led a team of 11 Officer Recruiters in the professional recommendation of 10 Officer Candidates to include one Public Affairs Officer, one Nuclear Power Officer and eight Aviators.



As TAOC Fleet City’s DPO, Senior Chief Navy Counselor Jennifer Hawthorne contributed to the transformation into NTAG Southwest by strategically developing a plan to implement the movement of recruiting personnel into the correct pillar and newly assigned roles. She carefully considered outcomes and obstacles based off of trends and analyses from previously transformed NTAGs and provided training on the expectations for the key performance indicators of the different pillars.



“The Navy has allowed me to develop into the woman I am today,” said Hawthorne, who has served in recruiting since 2006. “To be proud to say, ‘I’m leading the largest recruiting district in the Nation.’”



Prior to NRD San Diego’s transformation into NTAG Southwest, Lt. Twyla Arbuckle, officer production department head and OIC of TAOC Fleet City, reached out to recent transformed NTAGs and briefed her colleagues and Chain of Command on their lessons learned and ideas to better help their own transition.



“I also put together a brief that tracked our transformation taskers, successes, shortfalls, questions, et cetera for my COC to push up to NRC,” said Arbuckle. “Lastly, I helped to ensure not just the recruiters, but all NTAG Sailors, civilians and contractors understood our new organizational make-up and the timeline of the transformation and answered the questions and concerns that they had. Since we're the largest district in the nation, we had a handful of unique issues and questions that we had to tackle, but with regular meetings with our CO, XO and Chief Recruiter and support from other districts, we were able to resolve them all and push forward successfully.”



Arbuckle led the largest TAOC in the Nation of 140 enlisted, officer and civilian personnel across 19 recruiting stations in four divisions and three states with her TAOC exceeding shipping goal. Her department also attained 115 officer applicants maintaining a 100 percent shipping rate for general officer and NROTC goals significantly contributing to the Navy being able to properly man the fleet.



“I know the leadership and hard work demonstrated by these six Sailors, and other female leaders across the Navy, will illuminate a path for young women who have yet to find theirs and will highlight the possibilities for women who didn’t know the Navy was a real option for them,” said Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Navy Recruiting Command. “It is our responsibility to make sure young women can see themselves reflected in our Navy.”



The opportunities for women to serve in the Navy are limitless, said Marcelo.



“We've come a long way since 1775 and will keep on doing great things. The Navy has so many avenues to excel and can allow you to make a difference in your life and the lives of others.”



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.31.2021 23:39 Story ID: 392794 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women’s History Month Spotlight: The All-Woman OPS Team of NTAG Southwest, by Jordan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.