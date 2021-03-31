Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Construction of new barracks building continues at Fort McCoy

    Construction of new, modern barracks building continues at Fort McCoy

    Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Construction of a new multi-million dollar transient troop training barracks is shown at sunrise March 25, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Contractor L.S. Black Constructors was awarded a $20.6 million contract to build the barracks in September 2019.

    The planned completion date is currently August 2021.

    The planned barracks will be different than the traditional barracks that are located throughout the installation.

    This new building is four stories and be able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet.

    The project also is the first of eight new buildings planned for the entire 1600 block at Fort McCoy.

    The plan is to build three more barracks with the same specifications, three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.

    This is an Army Corps of Engineers-managed project.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Fort McCoy's motto is to be the "Total Force Training Center."

Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

