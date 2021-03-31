2021 MCICOM Marine of the Year: Cpl. ChavezPacheco

All who join the United States Marine Corps commit to the same standard of excellence; however, there are always a select few Marines who seek to go above and beyond the already high standards of the institution.

This year, Cpl. Aileen ChavezPacheco, an aviation operations specialist with Marine Corps Air Station Hawaii, has proven herself to be among these exceptional individuals, and has earned the title of 2021 Marine Corps Installation Command Marine of the Year.

“We could tell she was motivated, but there was a hunger about her,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Frank Robinson, operations chief, Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 465. “You could see she wanted to better herself, and that she planned on the Marine Corps being a huge part of that.”

Cpl. Chavez said she joined the Marine Corps to be different.

“You hear a lot of people going to the Army or the Navy,” said Chavez, “and I just wanted to be the odd one out and explore the branch where not many go to.”

Growing up, Chavez didn’t have many opportunities to venture out into the world other than work and school, she said.

“I think that’s the main reason why I joined the Marine Corps,” Chavez said. “I wanted to explore, and even meet new people.”

Not only was she motivated to explore, she was also determined to succeed. Upon arriving to MCAS Hawaii, she immediately made her presence known.

“From the gate, she established a determined, professional, youthful energy when she arrived,” said Robinson. “Unlike her peers, she was beyond reproach in a lot of what she did.”

Chavez’s high level of conduct comes from her pragmatic mindset, she said.

“What helps me push through the hard times would be accepting the situation,” said Chavez, “since you cannot change what happened, change what will happen.”

No matter where she goes, Cpl. Chavez leaves a lasting impression.

"She was an absolute top performer in every respect,” said MSgt. Anthony Schannette, aviation operations chief, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms. “When given a task, Cpl ChavezPacheco exploits the resources available to produce the most effective response.”

Chavez also relied on the expertise of her leadership to develop her own base of knowledge and professionalism, Robinson said.

"She quickly attached herself to the hips of her NCOs and staff NCOs," said Robinson. "She always inquired about her military occupational specialty, job, how to take care of Marines, and ways to be more assertive."

As an aviation operations specialist, Cpl. Chavez is required to be knowledgeable and communicate in a professional and respectful manner with Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Soldiers of all ranks, be they enlisted or officer. She is not required to coordinate PT for her entire unit, attend Corporals’ course as a Lance Cpl, or win every unit board she’s ever been on, but she happily does these things as well.

After everything is said and done, she still finds spare time to give back to her fellow Marines and her community, said Schannette.

"Cpl. Chavez volunteers her personal time to her Marines and community," said Schannette. "She is a self-starter and impressive leader."

Cpl. Chavez’s hard work and dedication earned herself recognition from her unit’s most senior enlisted leadership.

"Her contribution to the squadron, and her Marines, was directly attributed to her professionalism, positive mental attitude, and expertise in her field,” said Sgt. Maj. Jose Romero, sergeant major, MCAS Hawaii. “Lance Corporal ChavezPacheco far exceeded the standard for exceptional leadership and performance.”

Here’s to Cpl. ChavezPacheco, Robinson’s “fire and forget Marine,” and 2021’s MCICOM Marine of the Year. Congratulations, and Semper Fidelis!

