    38th Troop Command gets new senior enlisted leader

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2021

    Story by Edward Eagerton 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Col. Tim Brower, commander of 38th Troop Command, Alaska Army National Guard, presided over a change of responsibility ceremony here, March 30, where Command Sgt. Maj. Maureen Meehan, the outgoing 38th TC senior noncommissioned officer, relinquished her position to Command Sgt. Maj. John Phlegar.

    During the ceremony, Brower explained the importance of the senior enlisted position.

    “The command sergeant major is the senior noncommissioned officer of the brigade and is responsible for carrying out policies and enforcing standards for the performance, training, and conduct of enlisted Soldiers,” said Brower.

    Brower also took a moment to bid farewell to Meehan, who took a three-year tour at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy at Fort Bliss, Texas.

    “This is an incredible professional development opportunity,” exclaimed Brower. “She will earn a master’s degree in higher education from Penn State University her first year, and she will serve as an instructor at the academy her second and third years.”

    Phlegar also extended his gratitude for the work of his predecessor.

    “Thank you for being a mentor and role model for all the Soldiers within the brigade,” Phlegar said to Meehan. “You truly are a professional, and I am excited to inherit your fantastic team of trusted military professionals. Your leadership and dedication to the brigade will not be forgotten.”

    Phlegar went on to express his gratitude for those who took personal interest in his own professional development, and he promised that he too would continue to live the Army values.

    “Officers, NCO’s, and Soldiers of the 38th Troop command,” said Phlegar, “I pledge to abide by the NCO Creed, the Army values, and the Army Command policy and doctrine. I cannot wait to get to know each of you and find a way to invest in your growth, just as so many have done for me throughout the years.”

