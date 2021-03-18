District colors are UN-cased for Transatlantic Afghanistan District

Courtesy Photo | Once again the USACE Colors are flying briskly over the command of the Transatlantic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Once again the USACE Colors are flying briskly over the command of the Transatlantic Afghanistan District as the command team, Col. Mark Geraldi and SGM Nathan Marshall unite again. (Photo by Rick Benoit) see less | View Image Page

Three months after the casing of the USACE Command Colors at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan the USACE Command Colors have been un-cased.

On March 18, 2021 the un-casing of the USACE Transatlantic Afghanistan District Colors took place at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, signifying the reunited command team and the broader transition across the District.



It was December 16, 2020 that Command Sergeant Major Nathan Marshall and Colonel Mark Geraldi cased the District colors in preparation of the relocation of the District Headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

The simple, traditional Army event that is rich with symbolism and heritage was presented by the District Commander, Col. Mark Geraldi, Senior Enlisted Leader, SGM Nathan Marshall, Operations Officer in Charge, Major John Zook and Operations NCOIC Sergeant First Class Joseph Harrison. Also in attendance were members of USACE Afghanistan District and Task Force Essayons command and staff.



These colors represent not only the lineage and honors of the District, but also the loyalty and unity of its Soldiers and Civilians. Historically, a unit’s colors served as the point around which Soldiers of an organization rallied in battle.



Traditionally, colors are at the forefront of a formation and signify organizational continuity even though its members come and go.



USACE Afghanistan District is an ever-evolving unit of deployment and re-deployments, always Building Strong.