Fort McCoy CWOC class 21-05 students complete shelter-building training

Tents set up by students in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-05 during shelter-building training are shown March 11, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

Students and staff in Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) class 21-05 participated in shelter-building training March 11 at Fort McCoy.



CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment, said CWOC instructor Hunter Heard.



During each session of the Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course, students spend several days in the field surviving in improvised shelters they built with materials they find and have with them. They also stay in Arctic tents.



Heard, who works for contractor Veterans Range Solutions, which supports the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, or DPTMS, students spend nearly 20 hours during their 14 days of training learning about and building improvised shelters.



Heard said the most important factor for each shelter is making sure it’s well insulated. Some students have used evergreen boughs combined with leaves and debris. Others have incorporated Army ponchos with natural materials.



“They are all unique,” Heard said.



During CWOC Class 21-05’s field training with shelter building, the students built several lean-to-style shelters and others took advantage of already fallen trees to build shelters around. They also spent extra time learning to erect the Artic tents, Heard said.



"Weather often helps determine how the students will build their shelters and what materials they incorporate into the build," Heard said.



Class 21-05 spent more time on the shelter building and fieldcraft portion of training due to lack of snow and other environmental reasons, Heard added.



